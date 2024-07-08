Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fense Replacement (2024) [Image 1 of 3]

    Fense Replacement (2024)

    JBPH-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric E Flores  

    Pacific Air Forces

    Members of the 647th Civil Engineering Squadron, Welding Shop, replace a damaged fence close to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 8, 2024. The fence was damaged after being struck by a vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric E. Flores)

