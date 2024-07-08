Third Security Force Assistance Brigade, 4th Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Chad Fitzgerald, Incoming Commander of 4th battalion, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, gives a speech to the battalion, July 9, 2024, on Fort Cavazos, Tx. During his speech, Fitzgerald acknowledged the importance of his new position. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Morse).

