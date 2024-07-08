Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Third Security Force Assistance Brigade, 4th Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Third Security Force Assistance Brigade, 4th Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Spc. Nathan Morse 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Chad Fitzgerald, Incoming Commander of 4th battalion, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, gives a speech to the battalion, July 9, 2024, on Fort Cavazos, Tx. During his speech, Fitzgerald acknowledged the importance of his new position. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Morse).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 18:30
    Photo ID: 8519841
    VIRIN: 240709-A-YK151-2075
    Resolution: 5408x3605
    Size: 795.71 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Third Security Force Assistance Brigade, 4th Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Nathan Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Third Security Force Assistance Brigade, 4th Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    Third Security Force Assistance Brigade, 4th Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    Third Security Force Assistance Brigade, 4th Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ChangeofCommand ThirdSecurityForceAssistanceBrigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT