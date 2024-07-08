Third Security Force Assistance Brigade, 4th Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Chad Fitzgerald, the incoming commander of the 4th battalion, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, receives the unit guidon on July 9, 2024, on Fort Cavazos, Tx. The passing of the Unit Guidon signifies the official Change of Command from the Outgoing Commander to the Incoming Commander. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Morse).

