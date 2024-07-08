240707-N-NO246-1036 MANASSAS, Va. (July 7, 2024) Musician 1st Class Patrick McAvinue, from Hereford, Md., Musician 1st Class Daniel Stewart, from Laceyville, Pa., and Musician 1st Class Sally Ziesing, from Kirksville, Mo., perform with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current. The Country Current performed at the Harris Pavillion in Manassas, Va. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 12:52 Photo ID: 8519190 VIRIN: 240707-N-NO246-1036 Resolution: 4321x2875 Size: 1.37 MB Location: MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs in Manassas, Virginia [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.