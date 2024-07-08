240707-N-NO246-1055 MANASSAS, Va. (July 7, 2024) The U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at the Harris Pavillion in Manassas, Va.. The Country Current presented this concert as part of its summer concert series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 12:52 Photo ID: 8519191 VIRIN: 240707-N-NO246-1055 Resolution: 5879x3912 Size: 3.28 MB Location: MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs in Manassas, Virginia [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.