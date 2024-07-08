Maintenance Airmen replace C-130 Hercules aircraft engine

Airmen of the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, replace an engine on a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 28, 2024. Airmen performed maintenance on the engine to ensure proper functioning. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

