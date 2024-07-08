Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance Airmen replace C-130 Hercules aircraft engine [Image 6 of 7]

    Maintenance Airmen replace C-130 Hercules aircraft engine

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, replace an engine on a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 28, 2024. Airmen performed maintenance on the engine to ensure proper functioning. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 11:16
    Photo ID: 8519029
    VIRIN: 240628-Z-FP794-1117
    Resolution: 1364x2050
    Size: 409.27 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance Airmen replace C-130 Hercules aircraft engine [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    maintenance

