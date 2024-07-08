Maryland Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Custead, a cyber operator with the 276th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, supports as a red team member during the Adriatic Regional Security Cyber Cooperation exercise at the Slovenian Armed Forces Baron Andrej Čehovin barracks in Postojna, Slovenia, July 5, 2024. The two-week cyber security training event included representatives from six Adriatic nations working alongside their U.S. National Guard counterparts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)
Adriatic cyber exercise enables multinational cooperation to mitigate, defend threats
