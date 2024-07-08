Adriatic cyber exercise enables multinational cooperation to mitigate, defend threats

Maryland Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Custead, a cyber operator with the 276th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, supports as a red team member during the Adriatic Regional Security Cyber Cooperation exercise at the Slovenian Armed Forces Baron Andrej Čehovin barracks in Postojna, Slovenia, July 5, 2024. The two-week cyber security training event included representatives from six Adriatic nations working alongside their U.S. National Guard counterparts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)

