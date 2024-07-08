Members of the Croatian Armed Forces and the Minnesota National Guard work together as part of a blue team during the Adriatic Regional Security Cyber Cooperation exercise at the Slovenian Armed Forces Baron Andrej Čehovin barracks in Postojna, Slovenia, July 5, 2024. The two-week cyber security training event included representatives from six Adriatic nations working alongside their U.S. National Guard counterparts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 09:41
|Photo ID:
|8518876
|VIRIN:
|240701-Z-YE885-1106
|Resolution:
|2821x2016
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|SI
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Adriatic cyber exercise enables multinational cooperation to mitigate, defend threats
