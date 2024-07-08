Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adriatic cyber exercise enables multinational cooperation to mitigate, defend threats [Image 3 of 3]

    Adriatic cyber exercise enables multinational cooperation to mitigate, defend threats

    SLOVENIA

    07.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. European Command   

    Members of the Croatian Armed Forces and the Minnesota National Guard work together as part of a blue team during the Adriatic Regional Security Cyber Cooperation exercise at the Slovenian Armed Forces Baron Andrej Čehovin barracks in Postojna, Slovenia, July 5, 2024. The two-week cyber security training event included representatives from six Adriatic nations working alongside their U.S. National Guard counterparts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 09:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adriatic cyber exercise enables multinational cooperation to mitigate, defend threats [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. European Command
    Slovenia

