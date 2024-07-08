USS Russel (DDG 59) Arrives in Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit June 30, 2024. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)
