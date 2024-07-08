Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Russel (DDG 59) Arrives in Diego Garcia [Image 5 of 9]

    USS Russel (DDG 59) Arrives in Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    06.30.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit June 30, 2024. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

