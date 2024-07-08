USS America (LHA 6) Departs Sasebo

240708-N-QR506-1518 SASEBO BAY, Japan (July 8, 2024) Seaman Nebthet Reidel, left, from Macon, Georgia, and Seaman Stephen Mungura, right, from Houston, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), stow a mooring line following the ship’s departure from Sasebo, Japan, July 8. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

