Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Departs Sasebo [Image 2 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Departs Sasebo

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240708-N-QR506-1441 SASEBO BAY, Japan (July 8, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), utilize the starboard davit as the ship departs Sasebo, Japan, July 8. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 00:09
    Photo ID: 8518489
    VIRIN: 240708-N-QR506-1441
    Resolution: 3669x2231
    Size: 463.53 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Departs Sasebo [Image 5 of 5], by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Departs Sasebo
    USS America (LHA 6) Departs Sasebo
    USS America (LHA 6) Departs Sasebo
    USS America (LHA 6) Departs Sasebo
    USS America (LHA 6) Departs Sasebo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    America
    USS America
    LHA6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT