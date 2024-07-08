Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines, Sailors Embark M777 Howitzers Aboard USS Boxer [Image 4 of 4]

    Marines, Sailors Embark M777 Howitzers Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.05.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 76, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, enters the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) transporting 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit personnel and equipment in the Pacific Ocean July 5, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 23:56
    Photo ID: 8518487
    VIRIN: 240705-M-LO557-1252
    Resolution: 5467x3646
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, Sailors Embark M777 Howitzers Aboard USS Boxer [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCAC
    7-ton
    15th MEU
    Amphibious
    Artillery
    USMCNews

