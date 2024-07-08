U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 76, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, enters the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) transporting 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit personnel and equipment in the Pacific Ocean July 5, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 23:56 Photo ID: 8518487 VIRIN: 240705-M-LO557-1252 Resolution: 5467x3646 Size: 2.8 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines, Sailors Embark M777 Howitzers Aboard USS Boxer [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.