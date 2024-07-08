Marines, Sailors Embark M777 Howitzers Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, offload an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer from a landing craft, air cushion, in the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 5, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

