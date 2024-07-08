Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines, Sailors Embark M777 Howitzers Aboard USS Boxer [Image 2 of 4]

    Marines, Sailors Embark M777 Howitzers Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.05.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, offload an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer from a landing craft, air cushion, in the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 5, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    LCAC
    7-ton
    15th MEU
    Amphibious
    Artillery
    USMCNews

