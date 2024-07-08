Burlington Sailor During Intravenous Training

CARRIBEAN SEA (July 5, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dennis Begley, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), prepares a patient during intravenous training. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries’ non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

