    Burlington Sailor Provides Intravenous Training [Image 2 of 7]

    Burlington Sailor Provides Intravenous Training

    UNITED STATES

    07.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARRIBEAN SEA (July 5, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Timothy Russell, left, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), provides training on how to give a patient an IV. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries’ non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    CP24
    USNS Burlington
    continuing promise 2024

