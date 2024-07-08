USNS Burlington depart Guantanamo Bay

240708-N-WP746-1047
CARIBBEAN SEA (July 8, 2024) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Zachary Zmijski, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), stands watch as the ship departs Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 19:13
|Photo ID:
|8518290
|VIRIN:
|240708-N-WP746-1048
|Resolution:
|5602x3735
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
