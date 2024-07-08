Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Burlington depart Guantanamo Bay [Image 2 of 2]

    USNS Burlington depart Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240708-N-WP746-1047
    CARIBBEAN SEA (July 8, 2024) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Zachary Zmijski, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), stands watch as the ship departs Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Burlington depart Guantanamo Bay [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

