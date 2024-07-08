240708-N-WP746-1025
CARIBBEAN SEA (July 8, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dennis Begley and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jefferson Arpi Ordóñez, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), look on as the ship departs Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 19:13
|Photo ID:
|8518288
|VIRIN:
|240708-N-WP746-1026
|Resolution:
|5103x3402
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Burlington departs Guantanamo Bay, Cuba [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT