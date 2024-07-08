240708-N-WP746-1025

CARIBBEAN SEA (July 8, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dennis Begley and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jefferson Arpi Ordóñez, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), look on as the ship departs Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 19:13 Photo ID: 8518288 VIRIN: 240708-N-WP746-1026 Resolution: 5103x3402 Size: 1.83 MB Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Burlington departs Guantanamo Bay, Cuba [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.