From left to right. Tamra Christian, Navy DTS, Jaclyn Yeiser, NHCL deputy comptroller and Randy Butler, Navy DTS.
Naval Health Clinic Lemoore coordinated a comprehensive week-long training of the Defense Travel System (DTS) from June 10-14. The training was facilitated by Randy Butler and Tamra Christian, from the Navy DTS Program Management Office (PMO) contract support. (U.S. DoD photo by Elaine Heirigs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 19:02
|Photo ID:
|8518268
|VIRIN:
|240613-D-WP286-2613
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NHC Lemoore leads the way to improved audit compliance across the NASL flightline with DTS training [Image 3 of 3], by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
