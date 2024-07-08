Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NHC Lemoore leads the way to improved audit compliance across the NASL flightline with DTS training [Image 3 of 3]

    NHC Lemoore leads the way to improved audit compliance across the NASL flightline with DTS training

    LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Elaine Heirigs 

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

    From left to right. Tamra Christian, Navy DTS, Jaclyn Yeiser, NHCL deputy comptroller and Randy Butler, Navy DTS.

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore coordinated a comprehensive week-long training of the Defense Travel System (DTS) from June 10-14. The training was facilitated by Randy Butler and Tamra Christian, from the Navy DTS Program Management Office (PMO) contract support. (U.S. DoD photo by Elaine Heirigs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 19:02
    Photo ID: 8518268
    VIRIN: 240613-D-WP286-2613
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NHC Lemoore leads the way to improved audit compliance across the NASL flightline with DTS training [Image 3 of 3], by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NHC Lemoore leads the way to improved audit compliance across the NASL flightline with DTS training
    NHC Lemoore leads the way to improved audit compliance across the NASL flightline with DTS training
    NHC Lemoore leads the way to improved audit compliance across the NASL flightline with DTS training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NHC Lemoore leads the way to improved audit compliance across the NASL flightline with DTS training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAS Lemoore
    DTS
    NMRTC Lemoore
    NHC Lemoore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT