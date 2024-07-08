From left to right. Tamra Christian, Navy DTS, Jaclyn Yeiser, NHCL deputy comptroller and Randy Butler, Navy DTS.



Naval Health Clinic Lemoore coordinated a comprehensive week-long training of the Defense Travel System (DTS) from June 10-14. The training was facilitated by Randy Butler and Tamra Christian, from the Navy DTS Program Management Office (PMO) contract support. (U.S. DoD photo by Elaine Heirigs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 19:02 Photo ID: 8518268 VIRIN: 240613-D-WP286-2613 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.43 MB Location: LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NHC Lemoore leads the way to improved audit compliance across the NASL flightline with DTS training [Image 3 of 3], by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.