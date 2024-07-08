NHC Lemoore leads the way to improved audit compliance across the NASL flightline with DTS training

Photo By Elaine Heirigs | From left to right. Tamra Christian, Navy DTS, Jaclyn Yeiser, NHCL deputy comptroller...... read more read more Photo By Elaine Heirigs | From left to right. Tamra Christian, Navy DTS, Jaclyn Yeiser, NHCL deputy comptroller and Randy Butler, Navy DTS. Naval Health Clinic Lemoore coordinated a comprehensive week-long training of the Defense Travel System (DTS) from June 10-14. The training was facilitated by Randy Butler and Tamra Christian, from the Navy DTS Program Management Office (PMO) contract support. (U.S. DoD photo by Elaine Heirigs/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Health Clinic Lemoore coordinated a comprehensive week-long training of the Defense Travel System (DTS) last month from June 10-14. The clinic’s internal fiscal team shared resources with tenant commands across the Naval Air Station Lemoore flightline to help with program compliance and accounting requirements.



The training was facilitated by Randy Butler and Tamra Christian, from the Navy DTS Program Management Office (PMO) contract support and attended by 32 students.



“The goal of the course was to ensure understanding of the ever-changing Joint Travel Regulations (JTR) and to enhance overall knowledge of DTS rules and regulations as well as to reduce improper payments,” sad Christian. “All units now have the knowledge to pass internal and external audits.”



According to Christian, the DTS Travel Pay program annually creates over 750,000 Temporary Duty (TDY) trip records and over $1 billion in total trip expenses.



Jackie Yeiser, deputy comptroller for NHC Lemoore, emphasized the importance of this training in ensuring all staff members involved in managing government travel expenses adhere to audit standards.

The training also served as an open forum for participants to discuss issues and receive feedback from their peers. This interactive approach ensured that all relevant concerns and queries could be addressed on the spot, fostering a collaborative learning environment.



The clinic took initiative to organize a comprehensive training which underscores the importance placed on audit compliance and proper financial management. Students were empowered with knowledge and tools to effectively handle the complexities of the DTS Travel Pay program. As a result, increased efficiency there is a reduced chance of improper payments and improved audit compliance.



The training concluded with a drop-in session where students could ask Butler questions about their specific situations.



Participants' understanding of the DTS rules and regulations, reaffirmed the need for regular, comprehensive training sessions like these in the future. Even students who had been to this training in the past, learned something new to take back to their command.



Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, co-located with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore, ensures the readiness of its active-duty service members and improves the lives of military families through the delivery of high-quality healthcare to over 18,000 eligible beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps, and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School, Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California. The command’s mission is to advance the readiness and health of our warfighters and beneficiaries and invest in our people and partnerships.