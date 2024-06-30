Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defending Freedom on the Courts of Germany [Image 3 of 3]

    Defending Freedom on the Courts of Germany

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    377th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Armed Forces Woman's Basketball team, pose for a group photo after winning International Basketball Tournament in Chievres, Belgium, Dec. 1, 2023. Senior Airman Robinson, 377th Weapons Security Systems Squadron defender, can be seen in the middle holding the flag. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 14:52
    Photo ID: 8517899
    VIRIN: 230601-F-RQ117-1001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 446.62 KB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Basketball
    Armed Forces
    DMA
    SHAPE
    AFRS
    AFGSC

