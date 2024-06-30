Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defending Freedom on the Courts of Germany [Image 2 of 3]

    Defending Freedom on the Courts of Germany

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Senior Airman Makayla Robinson, 377th Weapons Security System Squadron defender, poses for a photo at the East Side Fitness Center on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 15, 2024. Robinson is an international U.S. Armed Forces woman's basketball team in 2023 and played against numerous countries to include, Germany, France and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

    This work, Defending Freedom on the Courts of Germany [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

