Space Base Delta 1 participates in Annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade

U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 commander, waves to the crowd as the grand marshal during the 81st Annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 6, 2024. The parade marks the beginning of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, a community tradition since 1936. The event celebrates Western culture and donates proceeds to help support quality of life initiatives for active-duty military families in the area.

