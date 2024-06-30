Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Base Delta 1 participates in Annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade [Image 2 of 2]

    Space Base Delta 1 participates in Annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2024

    Photo by Connie Dillon 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 commander, waves to the crowd as the grand marshal during the 81st Annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 6, 2024. The parade marks the beginning of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, a community tradition since 1936. The event celebrates Western culture and donates proceeds to help support quality of life initiatives for active-duty military families in the area. (U.S. Space Force photo by Connie Dillon)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 14:41
    Photo ID: 8517818
    VIRIN: 200706-X-IJ211-7040
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 10.28 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: GURNEE, ILLINOIS, US
    Peterson
    Space Force
    Space Base Delta 1
    Pikes Peak or Bust Rode Parade

