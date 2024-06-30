Justin Stolpman, Department of the Air Force Zero Trust Functional Management Office director, gives opening remarks during the ZT Non-Enterprise IT Summit at Arlington, V.A., June 4, 2024. This event brought together more than 40 Milestone Champions to continue the work of transforming DAF cybersecurity to face

the security landscape presented in this era of Great Power Competition. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 13:28 Photo ID: 8517752 VIRIN: 240604-F-ZZ999-1001 Resolution: 975x533 Size: 157.4 KB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DAF ZT FMO hosts Zero Trust Milestone Champion Jamboree Event [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.