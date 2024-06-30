DAF ZT FMO hosts Zero Trust Milestone Champion Jamboree Event

Participants stand for a group photo during the Zero Trust Non-Enterprise IT Summit in Arlington, V.A., June 5, 2024. This event brought together more than 40 Milestone Champions to continue the work of transforming the Department of the Air Force cybersecurity to face the security landscape presented in this era of Great Power Competition. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 13:28
|Photo ID:
|8517751
|VIRIN:
|240605-F-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|778x269
|Size:
|65.75 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
