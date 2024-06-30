Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    116th Air Control Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal

    Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Rice 

    116th Air Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Stuart Kadlec, Explosive Ordnance Disposal team leader with the 116th Civil Engineer Squadron, 116th Air Control Wing, poses with smoke during an explosive ordnance demonstration at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 26, 2024. The demonstration was used as part of a small team training exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Rice)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 12:57
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    EXERCISE
    USAF
    EOD
    GAANG
    116ACW

