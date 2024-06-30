Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Stuart Kadlec, Explosive Ordnance Disposal team leader with the 116th Civil Engineer Squadron, 116th Air Control Wing, poses with smoke during an explosive ordnance demonstration at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 26, 2024. The demonstration was used as part of a small team training exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Rice)

Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US