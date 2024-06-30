Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance Demo Marks Next Big Step in ARV Prototype [Image 2 of 2]

    Maintenance Demo Marks Next Big Step in ARV Prototype

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by David Jordan 

    Program Executive Officer Land Systems

    Marines from various Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR) Battalions perform maintenance exercises with Field Service Representatives from Textron and General Dynamics Land Systems during a maintenance demo for the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) at Detroit Arsenal June 14, 2024.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 11:53
    VIRIN: 240614-M-JT474-8153
    Location: MICHIGAN, US
