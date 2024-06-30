Marines from various Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR) Battalions perform maintenance exercises with Field Service Representatives from Textron and General Dynamics Land Systems during a maintenance demo for the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) at Detroit Arsenal June 14, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 11:53
|Photo ID:
|8517544
|VIRIN:
|240614-M-JT474-9214
|Resolution:
|1600x1067
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance Demo Marks Next Big Step in ARV Prototype [Image 2 of 2], by David Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT