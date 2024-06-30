Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 11:53 Photo ID: 8517544 VIRIN: 240614-M-JT474-9214 Resolution: 1600x1067 Size: 1.33 MB Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MICHIGAN, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Maintenance Demo Marks Next Big Step in ARV Prototype [Image 2 of 2], by David Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.