Lithuanian Minister of Defense visits Fort Indiantown Gap

Lithuanian Minister of Defense Laurynas Kasciunas visited Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 8, 2024. While here he met with Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler and other Pennsylvania National Guard senior leaders and toured the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site’s Aviation Maintenance Instructional Building. The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania have been partners through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program since 1993. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)

