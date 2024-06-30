Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lithuanian Minister of Defense visits Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 9 of 12]

    Lithuanian Minister of Defense visits Fort Indiantown Gap

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Brad Rhen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Lithuanian Minister of Defense Laurynas Kasciunas visited Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 8, 2024. While here he met with Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler and other Pennsylvania National Guard senior leaders and toured the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site’s Aviation Maintenance Instructional Building. The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania have been partners through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program since 1993. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 11:30
    Photo ID: 8517420
    VIRIN: 240708-Z-WW085-1551
    Resolution: 3841x2561
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lithuanian Minister of Defense visits Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 12 of 12], by Brad Rhen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lithuanian Minister of Defense visits Fort Indiantown Gap
    Lithuanian Minister of Defense visits Fort Indiantown Gap
    Lithuanian Minister of Defense visits Fort Indiantown Gap
    Lithuanian Minister of Defense visits Fort Indiantown Gap
    Lithuanian Minister of Defense visits Fort Indiantown Gap
    Lithuanian Minister of Defense visits Fort Indiantown Gap
    Lithuanian Minister of Defense visits Fort Indiantown Gap
    Lithuanian Minister of Defense visits Fort Indiantown Gap
    Lithuanian Minister of Defense visits Fort Indiantown Gap
    Lithuanian Minister of Defense visits Fort Indiantown Gap
    Lithuanian Minister of Defense visits Fort Indiantown Gap
    Lithuanian Minister of Defense visits Fort Indiantown Gap

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    Lithuania
    SPP
    PNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT