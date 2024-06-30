Lt. Gen. Robert Miller retires as the 24th U.S. Air Force Surgeon General during a ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 14, 2024 (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh Mahler)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 06:39
|Photo ID:
|8517176
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-FT687-1001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|7.96 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Robert Miller retires as U.S. Air Force Surgeon General [Image 2 of 2], by Josh Mahler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lt. Gen. Robert Miller retires as U.S. Air Force Surgeon General
