    Lt. Gen. Robert Miller retires as U.S. Air Force Surgeon General

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Josh Mahler 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, right, presides over the retirement ceremony for Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force Surgeon General, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 14, 2024 (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh Mahler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 06:40
    Photo ID: 8517175
    VIRIN: 240614-F-FT687-1002
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Robert Miller retires as U.S. Air Force Surgeon General [Image 2 of 2], by Josh Mahler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Surgeon General
    retirement
    Robert Miller
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    Lt. Gen. Robert Miller

