     4th Marines Execute a Platoon Defense and Mobile Defense During Fuji Viper 24.3     [Image 9 of 10]

     4th Marines Execute a Platoon Defense and Mobile Defense During Fuji Viper 24.3    

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines fire a M2 machine gun during mobile defense training as part of Fuji Viper 24.3 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, June 27, 2024. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. These Marines are currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump)   

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 05:12
    Photo ID: 8517151
    VIRIN: 240627-M-KH244-1543
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work,  4th Marines Execute a Platoon Defense and Mobile Defense During Fuji Viper 24.3     [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Adam Trump, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4th Marines
    Camp Fuji    
    2nd Battalion 8th Marines
    3d Marine Division
    Fuji Viper 24.3

