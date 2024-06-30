 4th Marines Execute a Platoon Defense and Mobile Defense During Fuji Viper 24.3    

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Chris Langley fires a M240B machine gun during platoon defense training as part of Fuji Viper 24.3 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, June 26, 2024. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. Langley, a native of Florida, is a machine gunner and is currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump)

