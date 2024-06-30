Jeremy Tubbs, band member of Willy Pete, plays the drums at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 1, 2024. Willy Pete is a network of musicians, artists, teachers and songwriters committed to sharing their talent and skills to encourage, equip and entertain the American military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 03:26 Photo ID: 8517095 VIRIN: 240701-F-HO957-1111 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.73 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts summer concert [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.