    Spangdahlem AB hosts summer concert [Image 2 of 3]

    Spangdahlem AB hosts summer concert

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Doug Pierce, band member of Willy Pete, sings and plays the guitar during a USO event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 1, 2024. The USO is a nonprofit, charitable corporation chartered by Congress that relies on donations from individuals, organizations and corporations to support its programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    USO
    summer concert
    Willy Pete

