Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Embarks Aboard USS America (LHA6)

240702-N-FI026-1062 SASEBO, Japan (July 2, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Ashley Oscar from Atlanta, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) guides in an MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, while moored in Sasebo, Japan, July 2. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

