    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Embarks Aboard USS America (LHA6) [Image 1 of 6]

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Embarks Aboard USS America (LHA6)

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240702-N-FI026-1080 SASEBO, Japan (July 2, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Alexis Figueroa from the Dominican Republic, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) guides in an MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, while moored in Sasebo, Japan, July 2. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 01:41
    Photo ID: 8516990
    VIRIN: 240702-N-FI026-1080
    Resolution: 3425x2283
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Embarks Aboard USS America (LHA6) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight Operations
    MH-60S
    HSC 25
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByTheSea

