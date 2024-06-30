Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Embarks Aboard USS America (LHA6) [Image 5 of 6]

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Embarks Aboard USS America (LHA6)

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240702-N-QR506-1065 SASEBO, Japan (July 2, 2024) An MH-60S from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while moored in Sasebo, Japan, July 2. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 21:17
    Photo ID: 8516775
    VIRIN: 240702-N-QR506-1065
    Resolution: 5486x3657
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Embarks Aboard USS America (LHA6) [Image 6 of 6], by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Sasebo
    MH60S
    HSC 25
    USS America (LHA 6)

