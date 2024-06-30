Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Embarks Aboard USS America (LHA6)

SASEBO, Japan (July 2, 2024) An MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 approaches the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while moored in Sasebo, Japan, July 2. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

