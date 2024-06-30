Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rendez-Vous Naval de Quebec 2024 [Image 8 of 8]

    Rendez-Vous Naval de Quebec 2024

    QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC, CANADA

    07.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, addresses guests at a reception held aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) in Quebec City, Quebec, July 6, for Rendez-Vous naval de Quebec (RVNQ) 2024. Launched in 2008, RVNQ aims to welcome Canadian and foreign sailors to Quebec City to create opportunities for interaction between them and the public in a highly festive environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

