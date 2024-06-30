Cmdr. Jeremy Robertson, left, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), gives a ship tour to U.S. 2nd Fleet leadership and Royal Canadian Navy leadership in Quebec City, Quebec, July 6, for Rendez-Vous naval de Quebec (RVNQ) 2024. Launched in 2008, RVNQ aims to welcome Canadian and foreign sailors to Quebec City to create opportunities for interaction between them and the public in a highly festive environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2024 Date Posted: 07.06.2024 20:51 Photo ID: 8516431 VIRIN: 240706-N-KK394-1032 Resolution: 5464x3643 Size: 1.61 MB Location: QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC, CA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rendez-Vous Naval de Quebec 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.