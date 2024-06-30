Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hand Grenade Assault Course [Image 2 of 2]

    Hand Grenade Assault Course

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Angelica Strange from Columbus State University, Ga, 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, throws a mock hand grenade at the hand grenade assault course on Fort Knox Ky. June 13, 2024. This course provides Cadets with experience in throwing grenades at different targets in simulated scenarios. | Photo by Victor Jeronimo, University of Florida, CST Public Affairs Office

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hand Grenade Assault Course [Image 2 of 2], by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyROTC
    AdvancedCamp
    CST2024

