Cadet Angelica Strange from Columbus State University, Ga, 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, throws a mock hand grenade at the hand grenade assault course on Fort Knox Ky. June 13, 2024. This course provides Cadets with experience in throwing grenades at different targets in simulated scenarios. | Photo by Victor Jeronimo, University of Florida, CST Public Affairs Office

