Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hand Grenade Assault Course [Image 1 of 2]

    Hand Grenade Assault Course

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    1st Regiment, Advanced Camp Cadets conduct the hand grenade assault course on Fort Knox Ky, June 13, 2024. The hand grenade assault course consists of a series of obstacles designed to test Cadets’ grenade knowledge. | Photo by Victor Jeronimo, University of Florida, CST Public Affairs Office

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 16:34
    Photo ID: 8516276
    VIRIN: 240613-O-MN346-9743
    Resolution: 3989x5983
    Size: 16.37 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hand Grenade Assault Course [Image 2 of 2], by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hand Grenade Assault Course
    Hand Grenade Assault Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyROTC
    AdvancedCamp
    CST2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT