1st Regiment, Advanced Camp Cadets conduct the hand grenade assault course on Fort Knox Ky, June 13, 2024. The hand grenade assault course consists of a series of obstacles designed to test Cadets’ grenade knowledge. | Photo by Victor Jeronimo, University of Florida, CST Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2024 16:34
|Photo ID:
|8516276
|VIRIN:
|240613-O-MN346-9743
|Resolution:
|3989x5983
|Size:
|16.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
