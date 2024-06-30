Dark Rifle recon section scans from the sky with micro UAVs

U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington Army National Guard, train with Black Hornet Nano Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) during annual training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 9, 2024. The Black Hornet Nano is a portable UAV that increases the reconnaissance capabilities of dismounted troops by providing a live feed video and thermal imaging to soldiers in the field, enhancing situational awareness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Remi Milslagle)

