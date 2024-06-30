Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dark Rifle recon section scans from the sky with micro UAVs [Image 3 of 5]

    Dark Rifle recon section scans from the sky with micro UAVs

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Remi Milslagle 

    81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington Army National Guard, train with Black Hornet Nano Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) during annual training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 9, 2024. The Black Hornet Nano is a portable UAV that increases the reconnaissance capabilities of dismounted troops by providing a live feed video and thermal imaging to soldiers in the field, enhancing situational awareness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Remi Milslagle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 04:07
    Photo ID: 8516052
    VIRIN: 240609-Z-SF966-2028
    Resolution: 5845x3897
    Size: 8.53 MB
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dark Rifle recon section scans from the sky with micro UAVs [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Remi Milslagle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dark Rifle recon section scans from the sky with micro UAVs
    Dark Rifle recon section scans from the sky with micro UAVs
    Dark Rifle recon section scans from the sky with micro UAVs
    Dark Rifle recon section scans from the sky with micro UAVs
    Dark Rifle recon section scans from the sky with micro UAVs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training
    Army National Guard
    Yakima Training Center
    81st SBCT
    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
    3-161 Infantry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT