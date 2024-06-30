Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Festa Americana 2024: Celebrating American Culture and History in Italy [Image 4 of 6]

    Festa Americana 2024: Celebrating American Culture and History in Italy

    ITALY

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Haydn Smith 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    240704-N-HS181-1001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (July 4, 2024) U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band, performs during the Festa Americana celebration to mark America’s Independence Day at Carney Park, Naples, Italy, Jul 4. Held in conjunction with NATO’s 75th anniversary, the event brought together service members and their families, Department of Defense civilians, local Italian nationals, and NATO service members to celebrate in an atmosphere full of fun, food, and fireworks. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 18:20
    Photo ID: 8515929
    VIRIN: 240704-N-HS181-1001
    Resolution: 3000x1687
    Size: 504.81 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Festa Americana 2024: Celebrating American Culture and History in Italy [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Festa Americana 2024: Celebrating American Culture and History in Italy
    Festa Americana 2024: Celebrating American Culture and History in Italy
    Festa Americana 2024: Celebrating American Culture and History in Italy
    Festa Americana 2024: Celebrating American Culture and History in Italy
    Festa Americana 2024: Celebrating American Culture and History in Italy
    Festa Americana 2024: Celebrating American Culture and History in Italy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Festa Americana 2024: Celebrating American Culture and History in Italy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT